Business

Business Roundup

January 16, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 3
Entegris has acquired Sinmat, a Gainesville, Florida–based maker of chemical mechanical planarization slurries used to polish ultrahard surfaces including silicon carbide and gallium nitride. The price was about $75 million in cash.

P2 Science, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2017, will collaborate with the agribusiness giant ADM on vegetable oil–derived monomers, polymers, and ingredients for personal care, flavors, and fragrances. P2 develops continuous-flow reactions based on ozonolysis.

BASF plans to increase capacity for the antioxidant Irganox 1520L by 20% at its site in Pontecchio Marconi, Italy. The thermo-oxidative stabilizer is added to plastics, oils, and lubricants.

Synthomer must divest its German vinyl pyridine latex business to get European Commission approval of its acquisition of Omnova Solutions. Synthomer and Omnova are the only European makers of that type of tire latex, the EC says.

Schrödinger, a software-based drug-discovery company, plans an initial public stock offering of up to $100 million. Separately, the New York City–based firm has signed a 5-year drug-discovery agreement with Bayer.

Evotec, a German pharmaceutical services firm, will build a commercial biologics production plant in Redmond, Washington. Separately, Evotec will give Merck & Co. access to capacity in the planned facility under an expanded service agreement.

Pfizer will use Insilico Medicine’s machine-learning technology and drug-discovery platform in an effort to validate potential therapeutic targets in various disease areas. Insilico’s Pandomics platform combines artificial intelligence with generative biology methods and synthetic data generation.

Charles River Laboratories and Takeda Pharmaceutical have formed a drug-discovery collaboration. The partners will launch programs together across Takeda’s core therapeutic areas of oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, and rare disease.

