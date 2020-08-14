Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 14, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Sasol expects to record an impairment charge of $6.5 billion for the second quarter, which will drive its quarterly results into the red. The charge relates primarily to a chemical project it has been starting up in Lake Charles, Louisiana, that is billions of dollars over budget.

Johnson Matthey is borrowing $104 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and $52 million from the German bank KfW IPEX to finance construction of a plant in Poland to produce cathode materials for lithium-ion auto batteries. The plant will be the first to make Matthey’s eLNO materials.

Nouryon plans to expand capacity for monochloroacetic acid—used to make pesticides, cosmetics, and medicines—by over 20% by year’s end at its plant in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. Nouryon is also studying how it can increase output of chlorine, a feedstock for the chemical.

Ineos and the UK’s Recycling Technologies will jointly adapt the latter’s technology to recycle polystyrene; it is currently used to chemically recycle mixed plastics. The firms say Recycling Technologies’ fluidized bed reactor holds promise to yield food-grade polystyrene.

Sai Life Sciences, a pharmaceutical services firm, has opened an R&D center in Hyderabad, India. The 7,700 m2 facility features automation and data systems designed to coordinate with an adjacent pilot plant for efficient early-phase production of active pharmaceutical ingredients, according to Sai.

Kebotix, which combines artificial intelligence with machine learning for materials research, will open a second lab, at the C21 chemistry-focused accelerator in Woburn, Massachusetts. The start-up will occupy 93 m2 of lab space as the second-largest of seven tenants at C21.

Atomwise, a start-up that uses artificial intelligence to aid drug discovery, has raised $123 million in series B financing. Atomwise says it has struck deals with several drug companies and more than 200 academic institutions.

Matterhorn Biosciences has launched with $30 million from Versant Ventures. The start-up is developing T-cell therapies that target a protein called MR1, which displays small-molecule metabolites on cancer cells.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Genentech and Nividia form AI computing pact
Sanofi pays Atomwise $20 million in AI-enabled research pact
Cellino Biotech nets $80 million in financing for cell therapy automation
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE