Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

50% off your first year of ACS membership = 100% yield

Already an ACS Member?  

Membership Categories

Choose the membership that is right for you. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Regular or Affiliate Member
$175
$88
JOIN NOW
Graduate Student Member
$87
$44
JOIN NOW
Undergraduate Student Member
$60
$30
JOIN NOW

Benefits

Enjoy these benefits no matter which membership you pick.

 

  • Unlimited access to C&EN, including a subscription to our award-winning weekly print magazine
  • Discount on ACS meetings, events and courses
  • Expand your research with complimentary SciFinder searches
  • Discounts on ACS journals
  • Receive exclusive career insights and data from industry experts

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

August 17, 2020 Issue

« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

August 17, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 31

Whether they’re searching for undiscovered reactivity in overlooked elements or novel ways to kill cancer, these enterprising chemists are solving some of science’s toughest problems

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 31
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The problem with current surgical masks or N95 respirators is they are not designed to destroy the virus and that’s why the virus can survive a long time on the surface of masks.”

Hyo-Jick Choi, chemical and materials engineer, University of Alberta

Profiles

C&EN’s Talented 12

Whether they’re searching for undiscovered reactivity in overlooked elements or novel ways to kill cancer, these enterprising chemists are solving some of science’s toughest problems

Safety

COVID-19 pandemic has spurred materials researchers to develop antiviral masks

Scientists around the world are developing a new breed of masks that can both trap and destroy viruses

Physical Chemistry

Astatine is a chemistry puzzle that shows anticancer promise

Even with unanswered questions about the element, researchers think astatine-211 produces the right kind of radiation to treat cancers

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Diagnostics

Rapid COVID-19 testing breaks free from the lab

Fast, portable systems could help to deliver routine infection screening as countries ease lockdowns

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Science Communication

Hammer time on Science Twitter and drummers keeping cool while keeping time

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT