August 17, 2020 Issue

C&EN’s Talented 12
Whether they’re searching for undiscovered reactivity in overlooked elements or novel ways to kill cancer, these enterprising chemists are solving some of science’s toughest problems
August 17, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 31
Scientists around the world are developing a new breed of masks that can both trap and destroy viruses
Even with unanswered questions about the element, researchers think astatine-211 produces the right kind of radiation to treat cancers
From online teaching to promoting diversity and inclusion, we have a lot to learn
Polymer pragmatist is creating economical biobased polymer building blocks
Catalysis connoisseur is developing reagents that make chemistry faster and easier
Main-group marvel is solving big problems with cheaper starting materials
Organic polymath is coaxing tricky metals into helping forge carbon-carbon bonds
Fast, portable systems could help to deliver routine infection screening as countries ease lockdowns