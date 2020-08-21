Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Idemitsu Kosan and BASF are closing their jointly owned 1,4-butanediol plant at Idemitsu’s complex in Chiba, Japan. They will dissolve their joint venture, and BASF will supply Japanese butanediol customers from its plants elsewhere in the world.

BASF will double capacity for Uvinul A Plus, an ingredient that provides UVA protection in skin-care formulations, by building a plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The additional capacity, which will complement BASF’s current production line in Ludwigshafen, Germany, is set to open in mid-2022.

Elkem has picked Norway’s Herøya Industrial Park as the site for a possible large-scale battery graphite plant. The company expects demand for graphite for battery anodes to increase more than 10 times by 2030.

Nanosys has raised $20 million in funding from undisclosed investors to expand capacity for quantum dots. The firm is pursuing use of quantum dots in agricultural films in addition to their use in displays.

Arevo, a developer of 3-D printable carbon fiber composites, has raised $25 million in a financing round led by Defy Partners and GGV Capital, with participation from Khosla Ventures and others. Arevo has raised $60 million in total funding.

Novo Nordisk has struck a research partnership with Evotec focused on drug discovery for chronic kidney disease. Evotec will receive an undisclosed payment, research funding, and potentially more than $180 million per project.

Vive Crop Protection will join with biopesticide maker Marrone Bio Innovations on a fungicide combining plant-based and chemical active ingredients with a polymer-based delivery system. In July, Vive raised $5.4 million from Midland Capital and the Business ­Development Bank of Canada.

Impossible Foods, maker of plant-based meats that look and “bleed” like the real thing, has raised $200 million from the hedge fund Coatue Management and others. It will use the funds to expand manufacturing and develop new products like faux pork, steak, and milk.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Debut Biotech raises $22.6 million for cell-free biosynthesis
Germany’s Origin Bio secures funding
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic silk firm raises $35 million
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE