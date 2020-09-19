Advertisement

September 19, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 36
Lanxess will increase ­production capacity for potassium monopersulfate, a disinfectant ingredient, by about 50% at its plant in Memphis, Tennessee. Slated for completion in the second half of 2022, the expansion is designed to meet a significant increase in demand driven by African swine fever and COVID-19, Lanxess says.

Altana will purchase TLS Technik, a German maker of metal powders for 3-D printing, and the UK’s Aluminium Materials Technologies, which produces alloys for 3-D printing. Materials from the two businesses are suited to sectors such as aerospace, Altana says.

SI Group plans to expand its facility in Nanjing, China, which makes tackifier and reinforcing resins for the tire industry. The New York–based firm is targeting a capacity boost of more than 50%.

Agilyx, a US-based recycling start-up, intends to list its shares on the Merkur Market of the Oslo stock exchange. Agilyx’s plant in Tigard, Oregon, uses pyrolysis to break down polystyrene into styrene, which can be repolymerized.

Bruker has purchased Canopy Biosciences, a maker of multiplex biomarker imaging technology used in immunology, cell therapy, and cancer treatment. The move is part of Bruker’s emphasis on life sciences, including multiomics and fluorescence-based imaging techniques.

Seeqc, a developer of quantum computing systems, has secured $22.4 million in series A financing led by EQT Ventures. The funding round includes $5 million from M Ventures, Merck KGaA’s venture capital arm, that was announced in April.

Neogene Therapeutics has raised $110 million in a series A round of financing from EcoR1 Capital and others. The funding will advance the company’s personalized immunotherapy, which targets cancer cells that express novel antigens.

Palleon Pharmaceuticals has raised $100 million in its second major round of financing to advance its pipeline of glycoimmunotherapies. Its lead compound, sialidase-Fc, breaks down glycans that cancer cells use to evade immune detection. It will enter the clinic in 2021.

