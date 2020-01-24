Advertisement

January 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 4
Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials is buying C-m-p, a German composite material maker, for an undisclosed sum. Mitsubishi says the purchase will improve its ability to supply resin-coated carbon fiber to European customers in industries such as aviation, automotive, and sports equipment.

Showa Denko will stop producing unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins at its plant in Isesaki, Japan. The firm says it will consolidate Japanese production of the resins at its Tatsuno plant.

Nouryon has ended an agreement to distribute Itaconix’s biobased chelating polymers for detergent applications after sales expectations were not met. Itaconix will continue to supply Nouryon with polymers for personal care use.

Thomas Swan, a privately owned specialty chemical producer, has secured UK government funding to develop a method for determining the shape of graphene nanoplatelets. Thomas Swan will work on the project with the UK’s National Physical Laboratory and National Metrology Institute.

Agilent Technologies’ handheld Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy technology is being used by researchers at the University of Sheffield and the University of Manchester to identify risk factors for the skin condition atopic eczema. Agilent developed a sampling approach that enables researchers to work quickly and noninvasively.

Piramal Enterprises is selling Decision Resources Group, a health-care analytics firm, to Clarivate Analytics for $950 million. Piramal says it acquired Decision Resources in 2012 for $650 million.

Eli Lilly and Company will spend more than $470 million to build a plant in Durham, North Carolina, for injectable drugs and delivery devices. Lilly says the new site will employ more than 400 professionals.

Emendo Biotherapeutics, a start-up founded in 2015 by several people who had studied at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science, has raised $61 million to develop gene-editing therapies. Emendo says it applied protein engineering to optimize CRISPR for editing single alleles.

