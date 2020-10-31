Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

October 31, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 42
Celanese will add 15,000 metric tons per year of capacity for ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene at its plant in Bishop, Texas, by early 2022. The strong, low-friction polymer is used in orthopedic implants and skis, among other applications. The move follows a similar expansion in Nanjing, China, in 2019.

Evonik Industries has sold its minority stake in Synoste to Globus Medical. In 2016, Evonik invested an undisclosed sum in Synoste, which makes a leg-lengthening implant with Evonik’s polyether ether ketone. Evonik says it made an “attractive” return on the investment.

Corning will work with the optical-polymer maker Pixelligent on augmented-reality wearables. The firms say that teaming up will enable them to speed device development and commercialization by simplifying the supply chain for device makers.

Agilyx and Lucite International are planning commercial-scale trials at Agilyx’s plant in Tigard, Oregon, of a pyrolysis method of breaking down polymethyl methacrylate into its monomer. Lucite hopes to be recycling the acrylic polymer by 2023.

Purolite will build a plant in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, for ion exchange resins used as hyperlipidemia and hyperkalemia drugs. The firm will also add agarose manufacturing at the site.Lonza will spend $93 million to add capacity to make 30 billion empty drug capsules annually, a 15% increase. The Swiss pharmaceutical services firm entered the capsule business with its 2017 acquisition of Capsugel.

Amyris will use novel enzymes from the protein design firm Arzeda under a joint development agreement. Amyris will deploy the enzymes in its ingredient fermentation processes; Arzeda will receive milestone payments and a share of sales.

EQRx, a company trying to create “me too” versions of existing drugs to sell at a lower cost, has licensed two immunotherapies from China-based CStone Pharmaceuticals for up to $1.15 billion. EQRx will get rights to develop the compounds, sugemalimab and CS1003, outside China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

