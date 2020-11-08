Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

November 8, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

DuPont will increase production capacity in Michigan for its Liveo line of silicones for medical applications. DuPont launched the brand earlier this year with products formerly marketed under the Dow Corning and Silastic names.

Piramal Pharma has bought out Navin Fluorine in their specialty fluorochemical joint venture, Convergence Chemicals. The Indian venture’s main product is a starting material for Piramal’s anesthetic products.

Brenntag has signed an agreement with CheMondis, an online marketplace for chemicals in Europe. The Germany-based chemical distributor plans to make paints, coatings, and adhesives available on CheMondis for the German market.

Icosavax has received $16.5 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Open Philanthropy to fund a Phase 1 clinical trial of a virus-like particle vaccine for COVID-19. The vaccine was designed by Neil King and colleagues at the University of Washington.

PerkinElmer will acquire Horizon Discovery for about $383 million in cash. Horizon sells customized CRISPR gene-editing reagents, gene-edited cell lines, and RNAi molecules to researchers. It reported $75.5 million in revenue last year.

AstraZeneca will work with Fusion Pharmaceuticals to develop cancer-fighting radiopharmaceuticals using Fusion’s technology. The goal is to bind the α-emitting isotope actinium-225 to antibodies in AstraZeneca’s oncology drug portfolio.

Merck KGaA will be the contract manufacturer for Mammoth Biosciences’ new CRISPR-based SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic kit, for which it recently won funding from the US National Institutes of Health. Merck will carry out production in Saint Louis.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations will invest up to $328 million in a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese firm Sichuan Clover Biopharmaceuticals. A Phase 2/3 study will begin by the end of 2020.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck KGaA’s MilliporeSigma to acquire Mirus Bio
Catalent to produce Oxford vaccine for AstraZeneca
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fujifilm signs two COVID-19 vaccine pacts
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE