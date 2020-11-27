Eastman Chemical says it will “significantly” increase its capacity to make tertiary amines at its site in Ghent, Belgium, by the end of 2021. Tertiary amines are used in a range of applications, including hand sanitizer and household cleaning products.
Shell Chemicals has signed an agreement to buy 60,000 metric tons of pyrolysis liquid over the next 4 years from Nexus Fuels, which operates a plant in Atlanta that uses pyrolysis to break down postconsumer plastic waste. Shell will use the liquid to make chemicals in Norco, Louisiana.
Elementis has rejected a second takeover offer from Minerals Technologies Inc., this one a 9% increase over the offer MTI made Nov. 5 and a 43% premium to Elementis’s earlier stock price. MTI says the Elementis board has declined talks.
H&M is using Eastman Chemical’s Naia Renew yarn in its Conscious Exclusive autumn-winter 2020 clothing collection, launching Dec. 1. Naia is made from 60% wood fibers and 40% recycled plastic. Eastman says it is biodegradable.
Aleph Farms, an Israeli cultured-meat start-up, has unveiled its first prototype steak grown from cow cells. The company has begun construction of one of its BioFarms and plans a pilot product launch in 2022.
Genomatica, a developer of biobased chemicals, and the nylon producer Aquafil will build a demonstration-scale facility in Slovenia to produce 100% renewable nylon 6. The firms teamed up in January to produce a nylon intermediate via fermentation with modified microbes.
WuXi Advanced Therapies has expanded its cell and gene therapy testing facility at the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The firm, a unit of WuXi AppTec, says the expansion will help alleviate testing bottlenecks in the advanced therapies field.
Particles for Humanity has received a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The firm will use the funds to evaluate its single-injection vaccine technology, intended to deliver all the doses required for full immunization in one shot.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter