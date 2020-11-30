November 30, 2020 Issue

What are chemical signs of life beyond Earth?
To look for molecules that point to life, scientists seek to understand what makes biochemistry different from everything else
November 30, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 46
Cover image:Chemists ponder which molecular signatures matter
Credit: Chad Hagen
C&EN takes a look at innovation emerging from the chemical industry’s big players
As the European Commission prepares a new pharmaceutical strategy, manufacturers seek financial support and technology investment
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning points out some of the toxic compounds in the fruits and veggies we eat
Thermo Fisher hopes $1 million microscope could broaden access to microscopy method used to determine protein structures
A mesh of contract services will be activated by both the big pharma and the smaller biotech
Preliminary results from AstraZeneca and Oxford’s Phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine suggest a smaller dose is better than a full dose