November 30, 2020 Issue

09846-cover-titan.jpg
09846-cover-titan.jpg
November 30, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 46

To look for molecules that point to life, scientists seek to understand what makes biochemistry different from everything else

Cover image:Chemists ponder which molecular signatures matter

Credit: Chad Hagen

Volume 98 | Issue 46
Quote of the Week

“A 90% efficacy is impressive; a 62% efficacy is not.”

Hildegund Ertl, vaccine scientist, the Wistar Institute

Astrochemistry

What are chemical signs of life beyond Earth?

To look for molecules that point to life, scientists seek to understand what makes biochemistry different from everything else

Business

5 new technologies that are making an impact

C&EN takes a look at innovation emerging from the chemical industry’s big players

Outsourcing

Europe’s drug supply chain gets ready for a makeover

As the European Commission prepares a new pharmaceutical strategy, manufacturers seek financial support and technology investment

  • Natural Products

    Periodic Graphics: Toxins in fruits and vegetables

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning points out some of the toxic compounds in the fruits and veggies we eat

  • Microscopy

    Cheaper cryo-EM on the horizon

    Thermo Fisher hopes $1 million microscope could broaden access to microscopy method used to determine protein structures

  • Outsourcing

    Pfizer, Moderna ready vaccine manufacturing networks

    A mesh of contract services will be activated by both the big pharma and the smaller biotech

Science Concentrates

image name
Vaccines

Adenoviral vector vaccine data both promising and perplexing

Preliminary results from AstraZeneca and Oxford’s Phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine suggest a smaller dose is better than a full dose

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

image
Science Communication

Science storytelling in scholarly work and in song

 

