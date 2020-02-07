Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

February 7, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 6
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Albemarle CEO Luke Kissam will retire in June 2020 for health reasons. Kissam joined the specialty chemical maker in 2003 and has been CEO since 2011. The firm’s board says it will begin a search for his successor.

Celanese plans to expand its capacity for vinyl acetate ethylene polymers, used in emulsions, by 85,000 metric tons (t) per year at its plant in Nanjing, China. The firm is also expanding capacity by 70,000 t at its plant in Geleen, the Netherlands.

PPG is using Dow’s polysiloxane resins to develop anticorrosion coatings for steel. Two coatings of paint made with the Dow resins offer the same level of protection as a traditional three-coat system, PPG says.

Tate & Lyle has made an investment of undisclosed size in Zymtronix, a start-up developing technology to immobilize enzymes onto magnetic metamaterials. The two firms will work to scale up the technology to produce biobased ingredients for food, flavor, fragrance, and other applications.

Danimer Scientific has signed an agreement to supply its biodegradable polyhydroxyalkanoate resins for home-compostable bags that Columbia Packaging Group will manufacture. Danimer has completed a plant to produce the resins in Winchester, Kentucky.

BenchSci, a Canadian company that uses artificial intelligence to help researchers choose antibodies and other reagents for drug development, has raised $22 million in series B financing. Separately, BenchSci says it has expanded its contract with Novartis.

Chroma Color has acquired Plastics Color, including its facilities in North Carolina and Illinois, for an undisclosed sum. Both firms produce color and additive concentrates for the polymer industry.

CARB-X, a nonprofit that accelerates antibacterial R&D, is awarding up to $6.8 million to Pattern Bioscience of Austin, Texas. Pattern is developing a test to quickly diagnose drug-resistant infections.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Deltech acquires polymer firm StanChem
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cabot invests in inkjet pigments
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pigment Dispersions Boosted At Cabot
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE