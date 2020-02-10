February 10, 2020 Issue

Adapting to climate change: How chemistry will help us thrive
Learn how chemists are developing new technologies to protect food and water supplies, save critical ecosystems, and safeguard cities from natural disasters in the face of climate change
February 10, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 6
Credit: Brian Stauffer
Innovations from chemistry and biology will boost crop yields and improve food quality around the world
Ecologists are studying resilient reefs to unlock their secrets and preserve others for generations to come
Innovative materials will keep growing urban populations safe from heat, floods, and other natural disasters
Policies aimed at adaptation will help the world build resilient highways and other infrastructure
Local solutions will keep the precious resource flowing
Preparations for storms include an emphasis on worker recovery
Spurred by activism, educators are reworking curricula to train future generations to adapt to our changing climate
