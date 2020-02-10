Advertisement

February 10, 2020 Issue

09806-cover-opener.jpg
09806-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

February 10, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 6

Learn how chemists are developing new technologies to protect food and water supplies, save critical ecosystems, and safeguard cities from natural disasters in the face of climate change

Cover image:In this special issue, learn how chemists are developing new technologies to protect food and water supplies, save critical ecosystems, and safeguard cities from natural disasters in the face of climate change

Credit: Brian Stauffer

Full Article
Volume 98 | Issue 6
Quote of the Week

“We learn as we go how to adapt, adopt, and innovate with new practices.”

Ray Gaesser, farmer, Adams County, Iowa

Climate Change

Adapting to climate change: How chemistry will help us thrive

Learn how chemists are developing new technologies to protect food and water supplies, save critical ecosystems, and safeguard cities from natural disasters in the face of climate change

Agriculture

Crop innovations can protect yields and improve food quality in a changing climate

Innovations from chemistry and biology will boost crop yields and improve food quality around the world

Climate Change

Climate change is destroying our coral reefs. Here’s how scientists plan to save them

Ecologists are studying resilient reefs to unlock their secrets and preserve others for generations to come

Science Concentrates

image name
Physical Chemistry

New experiments produce another claim to metallic hydrogen

The study may open a new door to the predicted material, but it remains out of reach

