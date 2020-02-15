Advertisement

February 15, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 7
Amino GmbH plans to spend about $35 million to double production capacity at its amino acids plant in Frellstedt, Germany. The firm says it is responding to growing demand for amino acids for drug and nutritional uses, especially in the US.

Ascend Performance Materials is acquiring the sisterItalian polymer formulators Poliblend and Esseti Plast GD from D’Ottavio Group. Ascend, a leading US maker of nylon 6,6, says the buy will expand its footprint in Europe.

Showa Denko has developed an artificial intelligence–based image analysis system for spherical alumina production in cooperation with Blue Tag. Showa Denko plans to start using the system in April to inspect for defects.

Ava Biochem, a Swiss start-up with a biobased process for making 5-hydroxymethylfurfural, a precursor for polyethylene furanoate, has signed a development agreement with Michelin. The partners plan to build the first commercial plant for 5-HMF.

Bayer will collaborate on plant breeding with the French biotech company Meiogenix. The two will advance Meiogenix technology for inducing the exchange of genomic regions between chromosomes of plant cells.

Indena has received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to improve oral formulations of two potential antimalaria compounds. Poor bioavailability has prevented the drugs from advancing in the clinic, according to the Italian firm.

PentixaPharm

Sonoma Biotherapeutics

