Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 2, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

DSM Nutritional Products will pay $50 million to the biotech firm Amyris for a license to supply farnesene to the flavor and fragrance firm Givaudan. Givaudan uses farnesene, made via fermentation from sugar, to produce an unnamed ingredient.

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences will partner with Kemira to develop and commercialize biomaterials. The pact will combine DuPont’s enzyme-enabled engineered polysaccharide capability with Kemira’s application expertise in the pulp and paper, water treatment, and oil and gas industries.

WuXi Biologics will acquire a Bayer biologic drug facility in Wuppertal, Germany. WuXi says the 30,000 m2 facility will complement its existing and planned contract manufacturing plants in China, Ireland, and the US.

Neomorph, a biotech firm founded by Deerfield Management, has launched with $109 million in funding to develop “molecular glue” small-molecule therapies for targeted protein degradation. The firm’s scientific founders are Phil Chamberlain, formerly of Celgene, and three scientists at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Twist Bioscience will build a factory outside Portland, Oregon, that will more than double its capacity to manufacture synthetic DNA. Twist says the facility could employ up to 400 people in the coming years.

Novartis will acquire its neuroscience drug discovery partner Cadent Therapeutics for $210 million. Cadent is developing allosteric SK channel modulators for essential tremor and spinocerebellar ataxia, and NMDA receptor modulators for schizophrenia and depression.

Lonza will expand capacity to conjugate antibodies and small molecules at its facility in Visp, Switzerland. The project will increase the site’s clinical and commercial conjugation capacity by 30%.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has formed a partnership with Skyhawk Therapeutics—one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2019—to develop small molecules that modulate RNA splicing. Skyhawk will earn $40 million up front and up to $2.2 billion in milestone payments.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

GSK to partner with Flagship Pioneering
Belgian biotech firm Confo Therapeutics raises $65 million
Novartis partners with Dunad for protein degrader therapies
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE