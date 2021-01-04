Advertisement

09901-cover-family.jpg
09901-cover-family.jpg
January 4, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 1

The 2021 ACS president wants to harness collaboration to strengthen the chemistry enterprise

Cover image:H. N. Cheng, 2021 ACS president, wants to harness collaboration to strengthen the chemistry enterprise 

Credit: Peter Cutts Photography

Volume 99 | Issue 1
Quote of the Week

“COVID-19 will pass. Climate change will get worse and be with us forever.”

Jose-Luis Jimenez, analytical and atmospheric chemist, University of Colorado Boulder

Profiles

H. N. Cheng, a champion for chemistry

Japan’s chemical industry inches toward gender diversity

Companies are taking steps to promote women, but change is slow in coming

What is infant formula, and how can scientists make it more like human milk?

Infant formula contains all the molecular building blocks a baby needs to grow, but some ingredients have extra benefits

Science Concentrates

image name
Research Funding

US federal science dollars increase slightly for 2021

Final budget updates energy policy and provides stability but not extra crisis funds for researchers

Business & Policy Concentrates

