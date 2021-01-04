Quote of the Week

January 4, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 1
The 2021 ACS president wants to harness collaboration to strengthen the chemistry enterprise
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Companies are taking steps to promote women, but change is slow in coming
Infant formula contains all the molecular building blocks a baby needs to grow, but some ingredients have extra benefits
The University of Colorado chemist is communicating directly with the public about how people can protect themselves
Meet the winners of the 2020 #RealTimeChem Week Awards
Curiosity and a love of French cuisine drove this former fuel-cell engineer to become a master baker
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning outlines how companies make these COVID-19 vaccines
Final budget updates energy policy and provides stability but not extra crisis funds for researchers