Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 26, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Tronox Holdings has named John D. Romano and Jean-François Turgeon co-CEOs. They took on the roles on an interim basis in December when CEO Jeffry N. Quinn took a leave of absence after allegations of insider trading.

Afyren, a biobased chemical firm, has partnered with the sugar producer Südzucker for supply of sugar beet coproducts. Afyren says it will use the feedstock at its facility in France, which will start making seven organic acids at industrial scale in early 2022.

Viridis, a renewable chemical firm, received undisclosed investments from EIV Capital and IFG Asset Management to buy and improve plants in Columbus, Nebraska. The plants will be used to produce USP-grade ethanol and what Viridis says will be the only renewable ethyl acetate in the US.

Svante has landed a $25 million equity investment from the Canadian oil company Suncor to help commercialize its solid sorbent technology for carbon capture. Svante, which says it can capture point-source CO2 at half the cost of competing approaches, has raised $100 million overall this year.

Solvay, Groupe Renault, and Veolia have formed a partnership that intends to recycle electric vehicle batteries in Europe. They plan a closed loop of collection, dismantling, metal extraction, and purification.

1910 Genetics, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has launched with $22 million in series A funding to design small-molecule and protein-based drugs with artificial intelligence. The start-up says it has already applied its platform to find compounds that block SARS-CoV-2 from infecting cells.

ZwitterCo has completed a $5.9 million seed funding round led by Mann+Hummel Corporate Ventures. ZwitterCo says its zwitterionic polymer membranes can handle fat-, oil-, and protein-rich wastewater streams that vex conventional filter materials.

Fujifilm has picked Holly Springs, North Carolina, as the site for a previously announced $2 billion cell culture contract manufacturing site in the US. The company says it will be North America’s largest such facility.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asahi Kasei installs electrolyzers
Polyhydroxyalkanoate start-up RWDC raises $135 million
Carbon capture firm Inventys raises $26 million
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE