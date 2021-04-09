GCP Applied Technologies will move its corporate headquarters from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to the Atlanta area by the end of the year. The construction chemical firm says its R&D group will stay in the Boston area but move to a new facility.
Kuraray has resumed production of ethylene vinyl acetate and ethylene vinyl alcohol at its plants in Texas, which were disrupted by a severe cold snap in mid-February. The freezing weather took out utility and raw material supplies to the plants.
Ecovative Design has raised $60 million in a fourth round of funding from existing investors Senator Investment Group, Trousdale Ventures, and AiiM Partners to expand production of its mushroom mycelium material. The material is used for packaging and leather, and as edible scaffolding for plant-based meats.
DSM has invested $100 million in Hologram Sciences, a personal nutrition start-up offering health diagnostics, digital coaching, and nutrition information to consumers. DSM, which sells supplement ingredients, plant proteins, and a stevia-based sweetener, says the deal will extend its reach to consumers.
Sumitomo Chemical has formed a joint venture with the consulting firm Accenture, which will bring artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation to Sumitomo’s operations. Sumitomo owns 80% of the venture, called Sumika Dx Accent.
eMolecules, a provider of chemicals and bioreagents for drug discovery, has received an investment from the private equity firm Avista Capital Partners. eMolecules says it serves 1,000 customers, including the procurement departments of 14 of the top 15 drug companies.
Volastra Therapeutics has expanded its seed financing to $44 million. The New York City–based company is investigating chromosomal instability as a target for cancer drug development.
Mineralys Therapeutics has raised $40 million in series A funding, led by HBM Healthcare Investments and Samsara BioCapital. The company has developed an experimental hypertension drug that blocks an enzyme called aldosterone synthase.
