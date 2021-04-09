Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

April 9, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

GCP Applied Technologies will move its corporate headquarters from Cambridge, Massachusetts, to the Atlanta area by the end of the year. The construction chemical firm says its R&D group will stay in the Boston area but move to a new facility.

Kuraray has resumed production of ethylene vinyl acetate and ethylene vinyl alcohol at its plants in Texas, which were disrupted by a severe cold snap in mid-February. The freezing weather took out utility and raw material supplies to the plants.

Ecovative Design has raised $60 million in a fourth round of funding from existing investors Senator Investment Group, Trousdale Ventures, and AiiM Partners to expand production of its mushroom mycelium material. The material is used for packaging and leather, and as edible scaffolding for plant-based meats.

DSM has invested $100 million in Hologram Sciences, a personal nutrition start-up offering health diagnostics, digital coaching, and nutrition information to consumers. DSM, which sells supplement ingredients, plant proteins, and a stevia-based sweetener, says the deal will extend its reach to consumers.

Sumitomo Chemical has formed a joint venture with the consulting firm Accenture, which will bring artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation to Sumitomo’s operations. Sumitomo owns 80% of the venture, called Sumika Dx Accent.

eMolecules, a provider of chemicals and bioreagents for drug discovery, has received an investment from the private equity firm Avista Capital Partners. eMolecules says it serves 1,000 customers, including the procurement departments of 14 of the top 15 drug companies.

Volastra Therapeutics has expanded its seed financing to $44 million. The New York City–based company is investigating chromosomal instability as a target for cancer drug development.

Mineralys Therapeutics has raised $40 million in series A funding, led by HBM Healthcare Investments and Samsara BioCapital. The company has developed an experimental hypertension drug that blocks an enzyme called aldosterone synthase.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Celanese pushes into drug delivery with 2 deals
Venture capital firm Third Rock raises $1.1 billion
Debut Biotech raises $22.6 million for cell-free biosynthesis
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE