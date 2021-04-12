Quote of the Week

April 12, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 13
Long before nanoscience became popular, the UC Berkeley materials chemist began developing methods for making, controlling, and analyzing colloidal nanocrystals
Cover image:2021 Priestley Medalist A. Paul Alivisatos has developed methods for making, controlling, and analyzing colloidal nanocrystals
Credit: Gabriela Hasbun
Benchmarking tools could help scientists decide which machine-learning algorithms can best guide their search for new materials
A shift to making the illicit drug from ephedra has caused output to soar
The Japanese biomaterials firm has built a facility in Thailand and plans another in the US to realize its dream
Institutions can’t take away the pain for individuals experiencing loss, but they can create policies to provide support
Rates of asthma and mortality attributable to air pollution vary among Bay Area neighborhoods