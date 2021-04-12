Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09913-cover1-campus.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 12, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 13

Long before nanoscience became popular, the UC Berkeley materials chemist began developing methods for making, controlling, and analyzing colloidal nanocrystals

Cover image:2021 Priestley Medalist A. Paul Alivisatos has developed methods for making, controlling, and analyzing colloidal nanocrystals

Credit: Gabriela Hasbun

Full Article
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“When we share our struggles, we start to realize just how common they are, and we can find a support network of people who can empathize.”

Jen Heemstra, professor, Emory University

Awards

2021 Priestley Medalist A. Paul Alivisatos helped introduce the world to the nanocrystal

Materials researchers put machine-learning performance to the test

Benchmarking tools could help scientists decide which machine-learning algorithms can best guide their search for new materials

Priestley Medal address 2021: The growth of the nanocrystal—a little coming-of-age story

  • Global Health

    Afghanistan’s crystal meth boom is rooted in this plant

    A shift to making the illicit drug from ephedra has caused output to soar

  • Biomaterials

    Can Spiber make spider silk-like materials a reality?

    The Japanese biomaterials firm has built a facility in Thailand and plans another in the US to realize its dream

  • Employment

    Coping with infertility, miscarriage, and unsuccessful adoption

    Institutions can’t take away the pain for individuals experiencing loss, but they can create policies to provide support

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pollution

Hyperlocal air pollution analysis shows health inequities

Rates of asthma and mortality attributable to air pollution vary among Bay Area neighborhoods

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Knit climate data, and a wearable periodic table

 

