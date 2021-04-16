Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

April 16, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Sumitomo Chemical will build an ethylene pilot plant at its site in Chiba, Japan. The facility’s raw material will be waste ethanol generated by Sekisui Chemical. The plant will be built by Toyo Engineering and open next year.

PQ Group is changing its name to Ecovyst as it focuses on catalysts and refinery services. The firm is selling its silicas unit to Koch Industries and Cerberus Capital Management for $1.1 billion.

Arkema has selected Dotmatics to supply electronic lab notebooks for its research sites in France. Under the 5-year agreement, about 800 users will get a shared platform for experiment documentation and data sharing.

Ilika, a UK start-up developing solid-state battery technology, has formed a collaboration with Comau, part of the automaker Fiat. The partners plan a yearlong project to design a pilot-scale battery production line.

Liverpool ChiroChem, a British start-up making building-block chemicals for drug R&D, has raised $2.75 million from Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund and the UK government’s Future Fund. The firm will use the cash to raise capacity.

Sanofi says it will spend about $480 million over 5 years to create a vaccine production site in Singapore. The facility, Sanofi’s first vaccine plant in Asia, will be able to produce three or four vaccines simultaneously, versus only one at the company’s current sites.

Senti Biosciences will partner with Spark Therapeutics, a gene therapy firm owned by Roche, to develop therapies that target specific cell types in the central nervous system, eye, and liver. Senti could earn more than $645 million in up-front and future payments.

Antios Therapeutics has raised $96 million in series B financing from multiple venture capital investors. Antios says the cash will support the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of ATI-2173, a small molecule that can shut down hepatitis B virus replication.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

mRNA giants make acquisitions
Catalent extends in gene therapy, signs with Exelixis on ADCs
Sana Biotechnology unveils mega funding round
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE