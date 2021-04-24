DuPont will spend $30 million to build an adhesives plant in Zhangjiagang, China. The plant will make products such as DuPont’s Betamate structural adhesives for the transportation industry.
Dow is supporting a new project at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy on ways to measure carbon emissions. The project will calculate the benefits of initiatives meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Colonial Chemical plans to spend $13.8 million to expand its site in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. The surfactant maker says the project includes a new R&D lab, a tank farm, and renovations to its warehouse.
Aceto, a Port Washington, New York–based life science materials firm, has acquired A&C, a manufacturer of specialty excipients, buffers, and pharmaceutical chemicals. Aceto says the deal adds to the services it offers to makers of cell culture, vaccines, and biopharmaceuticals.
LG Chem says it has more than tripled carbon nanotube production capacity at its facility in Yeosu, South Korea, to 1,700 metric tons per year. Demand for nanotubes is growing as a conductive additive for electric vehicle batteries, LG says.
Origin Materials, which has technology for converting lignocellulose into chloromethyl furfural, has signed an agreement to supply Solvay, which intends to use the raw material to make specialty nylons. Origin also signed a deal with PrimaLoft to develop biobased fibers.
AltruBio has raised $63 million in series A financing for its PSGL-1 immune checkpoint regulator program for immune diseases. The start-up is testing the antibody therapy in two forms of acute graft-versus-host disease.
C2i Genomics has raised $100 million to develop its artificial intelligence–based cancer diagnosis platform. It can identify cancer cells that might remain after surgery, the firm says.
