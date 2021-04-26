Advertisement

09915-cover-illustration.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 26, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 15

Interest grows in specifications grading, an approach to assessing students that could offer more transparency and consistency

Credit: Katty Huertas

Full Article
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Those two nights of cramming before exam number 2 were gone, and I think the students felt relief with that.”

Mai Yin Tsoi, professor of chemistry, Georgia Gwinnett College

Undergraduate Education

How an alternative grading system is improving student learning

Interest grows in specifications grading, an approach to assessing students that could offer more transparency and consistency

The world needs water. These materials take it from the air

Hydrogels and other polymers join metal-organic frameworks as options as researchers expand the possible applications of harvesting water from the atmosphere

The mass-balance way of making chemicals

With the help of its suppliers, Covestro is using the novel technique to produce renewable polycarbonate

  • Food Science

    Greg Yep has big plans for IFF’s team of 1,600 scientists

    The R&D chief says the flavor and fragrance firm’s big growth moves give him all the ingredients for success

  • Gene Therapy

    Vertex strengthens deal with Crispr Therapeutics

    The revised deal gives Vertex a greater share in the biotech firm’s gene-editing technology

Science Concentrates

image name
Green Chemistry

Plastics with embedded particles decompose in days instead of years

Encased, plastic-chomping enzymes are activated by water and heat or light

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

A bitcoin rush and purple maize

 

