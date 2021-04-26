Quote of the Week

April 26, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 15
Interest grows in specifications grading, an approach to assessing students that could offer more transparency and consistency
Credit: Katty Huertas
Interest grows in specifications grading, an approach to assessing students that could offer more transparency and consistency
Hydrogels and other polymers join metal-organic frameworks as options as researchers expand the possible applications of harvesting water from the atmosphere
With the help of its suppliers, Covestro is using the novel technique to produce renewable polycarbonate
The R&D chief says the flavor and fragrance firm’s big growth moves give him all the ingredients for success
The revised deal gives Vertex a greater share in the biotech firm’s gene-editing technology
Encased, plastic-chomping enzymes are activated by water and heat or light