Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 7, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Umicore and BASF have signed a nonexclusive cross-licensing agreement covering more than 100 families of patents relating to cathode active materials and their precursors, including chemistries such as nickel cobalt manganese. The firms say the agreement will accelerate development of safe, cheap, and energy-dense battery materials.

Chevron Phillips Chemical has picked Old Ocean, Texas, as the site for a 266,000-metric-ton-per-year 1-hexene plant the firm earlier said it was considering. The material is a comonomer used to make linear low-density polyethylene.

Nouryon has agreed to supply hydrogen peroxide and sodium chlorate to Renewcell, a start-up building a textile recycling plant in Sundsvall, Sweden. Renewcell will use the bleaching chemicals in a plant that Nouryon will install at the site.

Solvay has completed the sale of its North American and European amphoteric surfactant unit to the private equity firm OpenGate Capital. The business has been named Verdant Specialty Solutions, with specialty chemical veteran John Foley as CEO.

Eastman Chemical has acquired 3F Feed & Food, which makes additives for animal and human nutrition. 3F specializes in organic acid derivatives and nonantibiotic growth promoters. It operates a plant in Avila, Spain.

Modern Meadow, a start-up developing alternative leather from fermentation-derived proteins, has raised $130 million in a third round of funding led by Key Partners Capital. It also has a new CEO: Anna Bakst, who previously led the fashion label Kate Spade.

Trinseo and the catalyst firm ETB Technologies are collaborating on a process to convert ethanol into 1,3-butadiene. Trinseo says it will conduct a feasibility study for a pilot plant in Europe.

Aceragen, which focuses on rare diseases, has launched with the purchase of Enzyvant’s investigational enzyme therapy for Farber disease for up to $226 million. Aceragen will get $35 million in funding from NovaQuest Capital Management.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Arxada makes a second acquisition
Eastman to sell tire additives business
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AkzoNobel develops biobased chelates
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE