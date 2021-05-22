Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 22, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Enerkem and the Spanish oil company Repsol plan to build a waste-to-chemical plant in Tarragona, Spain. The plant will use a gasification process to convert about 400,000 metric tons (t) of municipal waste per year into 220,000 t of methanol.

BP and Cemex will link up to accelerate production of cement with a lower carbon dioxide footprint. Their goal is to reach net-zero carbon by 2050. The firms will examine low-carbon power and transportation; energy efficiency; natural carbon offsets; and carbon capture, utilization, and storage.

Arkema plans to acquire Fort Worth, Texas–based Edge Adhesives, a producer of hot-melt adhesives and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes used in residential construction. Edge has annual sales of $12 million and about 50 employees.

DuPont will spend $5 million to increase its capacity to make automotive adhesives in Germany and Switzerland. The firm’s focus will be on adhesives for electric vehicles, such as those for battery sealing and assembly.

Bristol Myers Squibb will pay Exscientia, a drug discovery firm that uses artificial intelligence, $50 million to further their alliance. The partners will use AI to accelerate the discovery of small-molecule drugs in areas including oncology and immunology.

Kadmon, a New York City–based biotech firm, will use artificial intelligence supplied by Iktos for an undisclosed drug discovery program. Paris-based Iktos employs a structure-based modeling technique to identify compounds that match predefined target profiles.

Interius BioTherapeutics has raised $76 million in series A financing to develop technology that will allow chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells to be grown directly inside a person. Current CAR T cells are engineered outside a person and then infused to treat disease.

Vipergen will use its DNA-encoded-library technology to provide leads to Anavo Therapeutics for its cancer drug program targeting phosphatase. Anavo launched in April with about $24 million in financing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

New covalent drug collaboration
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exscientia enhances AI with acquisition of Allcyte
Bluebird and Gritstone team up on oncology cell therapy﻿﻿﻿
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE