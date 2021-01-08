Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 8, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Ascend has purchased the French nylon compounder Eurostar Engineering Plastics, which specializes in halogen-free flame retardant formulations. Last year, Ascend bought two compounders in Italy and one in China.

Botanical Solution, a Davis, California–based start-up, has raised $3.3 million in a seed round of funding. BSI derives its lead product, a biofungicide, from young, lab-grown Quillaja saponaria trees; it can use the same plant system to produce the vaccine adjuvant QS-21.

Versalis, the chemical subsidiary of Italian energy firm Eni, has appointed Adriano Alfani, a former Dow executive, its new CEO. Alfani, who started in the role Jan. 1, succeeded Daniele Ferrari, who held the position for almost 10 years.

Entegris says it will spend about $200 million to expand its facility in Taiwan over the next 5 years. The electronic materials firm says the project will increase output of filters, chemicals used to make semiconductors, and gas delivery systems.

UPM Biochemicals has agreed to acquire the full kraft lignin output of Domtar Paper’s Plymouth Mill in North Carolina. UPM will use the 20,000 metric tons per year of lignin to make products including phenolic resin replacements.

IconOVir Bio has launched with $77 million in series A financing to develop oncolytic virus therapies for solid tumors. The San Diego firm is based on research by scientific founder Clodagh O’Shea from the Salk Institute for Biological Sciences.

Pfizer has formed a collaboration with Dewpoint Therapeutics, a drug discovery start-up focused on biomolecular condensates, also known as membraneless organelles. Dewpoint will earn up to $239 million from Pfizer for developing a therapy for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Exo Therapeutics, a start-up in Cambridge, ­Massachusetts, has raised $25 million in series A financing to use DNA-encoded libraries to discover small-molecule drugs that target enzyme exosites. Exo was cofounded by David Liu, Alan Saghatelian, and Juan Pablo Maianti, a C&EN Talented 12 alum.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

BlossomHill raises $100 million for cancer, autoimmune drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lygos raises funds for industrial biotech
Viela Bio spins off from MedImmune
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE