August 7, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 29
Westlake Chemical is buying Marietta, Ohio–based Dimex, which makes products like landscape edging and industrial matting from postindustrial recycled polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and thermoplastic elastomers. The business has sales of about $100 million per year.

Ineos has sold its sulfur chemicals business to WeylChem. The business has 400,000 metric tons of sulfuric acid and oleum capacity in Bilbao, Spain.

Nutrien, a nitrogen fertilizer maker, is working with the shipping company Exmar to build a vessel fueled by low-carbon ammonia. The companies hope to launch the vessel as early as 2025.

BASF and Eni will jointly research a catalytic hydrogenation process to make propyl alcohol from glycerin, a by-product of biodiesel production. Propyl alcohol can replace some of or all the gasoline in most engines without modification.

Johnson Matthey has bought the assets and intellectual property of the defunct Oxis Energy. Though Oxis made lithium-sulfur batteries, Matthey plans to instead use the technology on hydrogen electrolysis systems.

LG Chem has purchased the battery cell separation membrane business of its sister company LG Electronics for $490 million. The transfer is part of a strategy to make LG Chem the dominant global supplier of battery materials.

Archimica has begun operations at an expanded multipurpose manufacturing facility at its plant in Lodi, Italy. The $1.4 million investment included adding reactor and separation equipment for production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and other pharmaceutical chemicals manufactured to the US Food and Drug Administration’s current good manufacturing practice quality standard.

BioCentriq, a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in cell and gene therapies, has opened a digital operations and manufacturing center at its facility on the campus of the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark. The consulting firm McKinsey & Company is a partner in the venture, which will focus on improving performance at BioCentriq using digital technologies.

