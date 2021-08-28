Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 28, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Clariant has agreed to acquire the 70% it does not already own of Beraca, a Brazilian personal care specialties firm, from the Sabará family. Beraca claims to collect and extract fats, oils, and botanical ingredients in an environmentally sustainable way. It has 90 employees and annual sales of $15 million.

Raven SR has received $20 million in investment from companies including Chevron and Itochu. Wyoming-based Raven has a steam–carbon dioxide reformation process for making hydrogen from organic waste that it plans to roll out for the first time in California.

Sumitomo Chemical plans to build a pilot polymethyl methacrylate recycling plant at its site in Niihama, Japan, by the end of 2022. The plant will use a pyrolysis process to break down the acrylic resin into its monomer, methyl methacrylate.

Stora Enso, a wood products firm, has opened a pilot facility in Sunila, Finland, that uses lignin separated from wood to make a material for anodes for electric vehicle batteries. The facility cost $12 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks will use its cell-programming technology to help the start-up Huue improve its microbe-based process for making the denim dye indigo. The firms say they expect indigo will get to Huue’s partners later this year or next year.

Lonza will build an aseptic drug fill-and-finish line at its mammalian cell–based biologics facility in Guangzhou, China, which began operation earlier this year. The line is expected to be completed next year and to add 150 jobs at the Swiss firm’s site.

Elixiron Immunotherapeutics has raised $27 million in series A1 financing that it will use to advance the Phase 1 clinical trials of two drugs in its pipeline. One of them, EI-1071, is a small-molecule colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor inhibitor for Alzheimer’s disease.

Jnana Therapeutics has raised $50 million in series B financing to advance a small-molecule drug for phenylketonuria into the clinic. The start-up will also expand its chemoproteomics platform for discovering drugs that target solute carrier proteins.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvay gets a taste for natural ingredients
Northvolt to buy paper industry site to make cathodes
Debut Biotech raises $22.6 million for cell-free biosynthesis
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE