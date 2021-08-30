Quote of the Week

August 30, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 31
Unidentified by-products and lack of regulatory oversight spell trouble for cannabis products synthesized from CBD
Credit: C&EN/Michael Coffin/Shutterstock
Oxford’s R21 is the first to meet the WHO’s 75% efficacy standard in early trials
Researchers are studying the common disinfectants to determine how they may affect microbes downstream of wastewater treatment plants
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains how radon can waft into our homes and what risks the radioactive element poses.
Chemistry blogger answers readers’ questions in this edition of Bench & Cubicle
Meeting highlights included induction ceremonies for the 2020 and 2021 ACS Fellows and the ACS National Awards