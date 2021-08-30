Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09931-cover-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09931-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 30, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 31

Unidentified by-products and lack of regulatory oversight spell trouble for cannabis products synthesized from CBD

Cover image:Unidentified by-products and lack of regulatory oversight spell trouble for cannabis products synthesized from CBD

Credit: C&EN/Michael Coffin/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 31
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Like making methamphetamine from cold medicine, just because the starting materials are legal does not make the resulting product legal (or safe).”

Christopher Hudalla, president and chief scientific officer, ProVerde Laboratories

Natural Products

Delta-8-THC craze concerns chemists

Unidentified by-products and lack of regulatory oversight spell trouble for cannabis products synthesized from CBD

A new, powerful malaria vaccine may be on the horizon

Oxford’s R21 is the first to meet the WHO’s 75% efficacy standard in early trials

Quat disinfectants are helping during the pandemic. But could they contribute to antibiotic resistance?

Researchers are studying the common disinfectants to determine how they may affect microbes downstream of wastewater treatment plants

  • Environment

    Periodic Graphics: What are the risks of radon?

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains how radon can waft into our homes and what risks the radioactive element poses.

  • Careers

    Chemjobber’s mailbag: remote work, leaving academia, and age discrimination

    Chemistry blogger answers readers’ questions in this edition of Bench & Cubicle

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
ACS Meeting News

ACS fall 2021 goes hybrid

Meeting highlights included induction ceremonies for the 2020 and 2021 ACS Fellows and the ACS National Awards

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Salmon science and fish friends

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT