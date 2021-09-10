Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

September 10, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 33
Solid Power, a developer of batteries made with a solid electrolyte, plans to add a second facility in the Denver area that will make up to 30,000 metric tons per year of sulfide-based electrolyte material for its batteries. The firm says the facility will increase its output by a factor of 25 when it opens in 2022.

Libra Specialty Chemicals is building a plant in Irlam, England, to make 1,000 metric tons per week of betaine surfactants. Libra says it has developed low-salt betaines that will be adopted by well-known makers of personal care and cleaning products.

Kemira will build a third production line for alkenyl succinic anhydride sizing agents at its site in Nanjing, China, by 2023. The company says that demand for the papermaking ingredients is growing quickly and that supply has been tight.

Mitsubishi Chemical will build a 2,000-metric-ton-per-year facility for sugar esters at its site in Fukuoka, Japan. Mitsubishi says demand is growing for sugar esters as emulsifiers in foods like whipped cream and canned coffee.

Ardena, a Belgian pharmaceutical services firm, has acquired Idifarma, a Spanish contract producer of finished-dose drugs. Ardena says the deal will add spray drying technology and more capability to make highly potent drugs.

Bristol Myers Squibb has exercised its option to license EVT8683 from Evotec for $20 million plus possible milestone payments. The small molecule targets a cellular stress response that holds promise for neurodegenerative conditions, Evotec says.

EnteroBiotix has raised more than $21 million in series A financing to develop oral microbial therapies that enhance the gut microbiome. The start-up’s therapy is based on stool donated from healthy people. Lead indications were not disclosed.

CaaMTech has raised $22 million in series A financing for psychedelic drug discovery and development. So far the start-up has focused on creating and filing patents for synthetic analogs of natural psychedelics such as psilocybin.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

