Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

September 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Mitsui & Co. has signed an agreement to develop a polypropylene recycling plant in Japan that will use PureCycle Technologies’ solvent-based purification process. PureCycle recently signed a similar agreement with SK Geo Centric for a plant in South Korea.

Lycia Therapeutics has raised $70 million in series B financing to develop lysosomal targeting chimeras, or LYTACS, to promote the degradation of disease-causing proteins. The funding comes shortly after an agreement between Lycia and Eli Lilly and Company to develop LYTACS.

Calysta, a producer of high-protein fish food made by feeding single-cell microbes with natural gas, has raised $39 million in series D funding, including $10 million from BP’s investment arm. Calysta will use the cash to build its second manufacturing plant.

Mitsui Chemicals has agreed to acquire the agrochemical business of Japan’s Meiji Seika Pharma for an undisclosed sum. The business employs about 110 people and develops specialty pesticides, including the fungicide probenazole.

Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies has raised about $59 million in funding to develop its method of using benzyltoluene as a carrier to safely transport hydrogen. The firm is building a plant in Dormagen, Germany.

Rome Therapeutics has raised $77 million in series B financing to develop small-molecule therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The start-up is based on research that suggests repetitive genetic code, once called junk DNA, is linked to innate immune activation and disease.

CEM and AmbioPharm have formed a partnership to make pharmaceutical-grade peptides using CEM’s large-scale microwave peptide synthesizers. AmbioPharm has installed the technology at its peptide plant in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Boehringer Ingelheim has agreed to use antibody libraries from Twist Bioscience to search for therapeutic antibodies. The deal is worth up to $710 million, with Twist earning an up-front payment for each candidate.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Roche invests in Dyno’s viral vectors
Artiva launches for natural killer cell therapy
Confo raises $33.4 million for GPCR antibodies
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE