Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09934-cover-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09934-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

September 20, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 34

A new class of therapies based on transfer RNA could treat forms of cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, genetic epilepsies, and more

Cover image:A new class of therapies based on transfer RNA could help restore protein production in forms of cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, genetic epilepsies, and other diseases that have proved hard to treat with gene editing and gene therapy

Credit: William Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 34
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“People are working on studying ocean chemistry at the single molecule level, as opposed to just bulk concentrations of types of organic compounds.”

Julia Kubanek, marine chemist, Georgia Institute of Technology

Drug Discovery

tRNA therapies could help restore proteins lost in translation

A new class of therapies based on transfer RNA could treat forms of cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, genetic epilepsies, and more

Climate change could alter undersea chemical communication

A changing climate may tamper with marine animals’ sense of smell and change the shapes of signaling molecules

The biodegradable polymer PBAT is hitting the big time

Polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate is succeeding by straddling the peterochemical and biopolymer worlds

  • Employment

    Want a promotion? Chemjobber says to take the initiative now

    Changes in the job market offer a chance to be the boss

  • Medicinal Chemistry

    Oligonucleotide synthesis gets an overhaul

    Phosphorus(V) chemistry connects nucleosides for therapeutic applications

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Medicinal Chemistry

Oligonucleotide synthesis gets an overhaul

Phosphorus(V) chemistry connects nucleosides for therapeutic applications

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

AWARDS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT