Quote of the Week

September 20, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 34
A new class of therapies based on transfer RNA could treat forms of cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, genetic epilepsies, and more
Cover image:A new class of therapies based on transfer RNA could help restore protein production in forms of cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy, genetic epilepsies, and other diseases that have proved hard to treat with gene editing and gene therapy
Credit: William Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock
A changing climate may tamper with marine animals’ sense of smell and change the shapes of signaling molecules
Polybutylene adipate co-terephthalate is succeeding by straddling the peterochemical and biopolymer worlds
Changes in the job market offer a chance to be the boss
Phosphorus(V) chemistry connects nucleosides for therapeutic applications
