Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 1, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Maire Tecnimont will furnish technology for an 83,000-metric-ton-per-year green ammonia plant to be built in the midwestern US. The developer of the project, Greenfield Nitrogen, aims to build a series of such plants, which will use renewable energy to make hydrogen feedstock.

Danimer Scientific and Chevron Phillips Chemical will work to make the biodegradable resin poly(3-hydroxypropionate) in CP Chem’s slurry loop reactors, typically used for polyethylene. Danimer recently bought Novomer, which has technology to make the polymer from carbon monoxide and ethylene oxide.

Polypore International has formed a joint venture with Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology to produce polypropylene separator films for lithium-ion batteries. Polypore expects the venture to open a plant in China in 2022.

Gevo has acquired patents from Butamax Advanced Biofuels related to making octane, other chemicals, and fuels from isobutanol. Gevo previously had a cross-license agreement to use the patents.

Givaudan will join a Swiss technology accelerator for cultured meat along with the food-processing equipment maker Bühler and the grocery retailer Migros. The Cultured Food Innovation Hub will offer product development, cell culture, and fermentation services to companies looking to create cell-based meat products.

Asymchem has agreed to provide small-molecule and biologics research and manufacturing services to LaNova Medicines, a Shanghai-based cancer drug developer. Asymchem recently opened a biologics services facility in Shanghai.

Hexagon Bio, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2018, has raised $61 million to advance its preclinical pipeline of drugs based on compounds made by microbes. Its initial focus is on cancer and infectious diseases.

AstraZeneca will acquire Caelum Biosciences for $150 million, getting a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating light chain amyloidosis, a rare blood disease. Caelum’s investors could earn up to $350 million in milestone payments.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Debut Biotech raises $22.6 million for cell-free biosynthesis
Catalent Sets Chinese Ventures
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE