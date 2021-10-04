Quote of the Week

October 4, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 36
As US states ban the use of ‘forever chemicals’ in these products, papermakers are turning to other materials—without disclosing what’s in them
Credit: Shutterstock
To harvest lithium from the oceans, chemists are developing methods that can isolate the element from dilute solutions filled with chemically similar elements
Unorthodox high-entropy alloys open a world of possibility, but discovering them is the challenge
University of Technology Sydney scientist explains how volatile organic compounds from human decomposition can help find victims of crimes and mass disasters
Salvaged scales hold tiny amounts of precious analytes
The advance hints at sustainable, efficient factory production of food and industrial chemicals