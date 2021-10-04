Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09936-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 4, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 36

As US states ban the use of ‘forever chemicals’ in these products, papermakers are turning to other materials—without disclosing what’s in them

Credit: Shutterstock

Volume 99 | Issue 36
Quote of the Week

“Factors such as people’s fat content, internal microbes, or what they ate when they were alive influence the decomposition process.”

Maiken Ueland, forensic chemist, University of Technology Sydney

Coatings

What’s after PFAS for paper food packaging?

As US states ban the use of ‘forever chemicals’ in these products, papermakers are turning to other materials—without disclosing what’s in them

Can seawater give us the lithium to meet our battery needs?

To harvest lithium from the oceans, chemists are developing methods that can isolate the element from dilute solutions filled with chemically similar elements

New complex alloys push the limits of materials

Unorthodox high-entropy alloys open a world of possibility, but discovering them is the challenge

  • Forensic Science

    Forensic chemist Maiken Ueland examines emissions from human remains

    University of Technology Sydney scientist explains how volatile organic compounds from human decomposition can help find victims of crimes and mass disasters

  • Biomaterials

    Fish scales repurposed for spectroscopy

    Salvaged scales hold tiny amounts of precious analytes

Science Concentrates

image name
Catalysis

New method makes starch from CO₂ faster than plants can

The advance hints at sustainable, efficient factory production of food and industrial chemicals

Business & Policy Concentrates

Chocolate made easy and climate-conscious cows

 

