October 15, 2021
Arkema is building a plant to make nylon 11 powders at its site in Changshu, China, to come on line in 2023. The plant is part of a $520 million program to expand nylon capacity in Asia. It’s related to a project to build a nylon 11 plant in Singapore by 2022.

Baerlocher is expanding capacity by 50% for calcium-based polyvinyl chloride (PVC) stabilizers at its site in Bury, England. The project, set for completion in 2022, is aimed at meeting growth in demand for new and recycled PVC in Ireland and the UK.

Pluton Biosciences, a start-up that aims to replace synthetic agricultural chemicals with microbes, has raised $6.6 million to develop products that combat climate change and manage crop pests. Pluton is working with Bayer on microbes that help farmers store carbon and nitrogen in soil.

Bruker will deliver a 1.1 GHz nuclear magnetic resonance system designed for use on solid samples to the University of Wisconsin–Madison and one for solution-state analysis to the University of Georgia. Both instruments are funded by the US National Science Foundation.

Montrose Environmental has purchased the analytical lab Environmental Chemistry for an undisclosed sum. Montrose says the lab’s Gulf Coast water and soil analysis capabilities will complement the air analysis of its Enthalpy Analytical subsidiary.

Indena, an Italian producer of ingredients derived from plants, has formed a pact with Alvinesa Natural Ingredients, a Spanish firm that derives ingredients from grape coproducts. The partners are debuting an extract of Vitis vinifera seeds targeting stress resilience and cardiovascular well-being.

Catalog has raised $35 million in series B funding to help develop a computing method in which both data management and computation occur through manipulation of synthetic DNA. The firm was founded in 2016 by MIT scientists.

Schrödinger will work with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to study its small-molecule inhibitors of the cell-cycle regulator WEE1. The 2-year partnership will identify biomarkers to predict which cancer patients would respond well to the drugs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

