Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09938-cover-webopener-social.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09938-cover-webopener-social.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 18, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 38

Despite the field’s checkered past, new weight-loss drugs appear safer and more effective. But critics question whether we even need these drugs at all

Cover image:Despite the field’s checkered past, new weight-loss drugs appear safer and more effective. But critics question whether we even need these drugs at all

Credit: Kiersten Essenpreis

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 38
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“You have one drug that goes off the market for whatever reason, and it really shuts down for like a good decade any further pharmaceutical development.”

Nadia Ahmad, medical director for obesity product development, Eli Lilly and Company

Drug Development

New weight-loss drugs could shift the scales

After years of dabbling, Japan gets serious about plastics recycling

New law and China’s ban on waste imports put recycling at top of producers’ agenda

NOBCChE 2021: Another virtual year

The National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers focuses on its legacy of resilience

  • Natural Products

    Cassandra Quave’s adventure-filled memoir The Plant Hunter details challenges and triumphs in her search for anti-infective molecules

    In her quest, the ethnobotanist has interviewed traditional healers, snipped shrubs on Mediterranean mountaintops, and fashioned a child’s toy into a laboratory tool

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of anesthetics

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the history of anesthetics and how some of the compounds work.

  • Employment

    Chemjobber on stress dreams about work

    How our minds deal with a tough week at work, even while we’re sleeping

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Metal-Organic Frameworks

Chain-link molecules form squishy crystals

A metal-organic framework built from catenanes is surprisingly elastic

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Colorful science: purple bean pods and dazzling, cooling white paint

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT