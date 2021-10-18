Quote of the Week

October 18, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 38
Despite the field’s checkered past, new weight-loss drugs appear safer and more effective. But critics question whether we even need these drugs at all
Credit: Kiersten Essenpreis
New law and China’s ban on waste imports put recycling at top of producers’ agenda
The National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers focuses on its legacy of resilience
In her quest, the ethnobotanist has interviewed traditional healers, snipped shrubs on Mediterranean mountaintops, and fashioned a child’s toy into a laboratory tool
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the history of anesthetics and how some of the compounds work.
How our minds deal with a tough week at work, even while we’re sleeping
A metal-organic framework built from catenanes is surprisingly elastic