Renewcell plans to open a 60,000-metric-ton-per year mixed waste–textile recycling plant—the first of its kind, it says—in Sundsvall, Sweden, in 2022. Renewcell will use equipment from the engineering firm Valmet to convert textile waste into a pulp ready for spinning into new fiber.
Clariant has secured a licensing deal—its fifth overall—for its sunliquid cellulosic ethanol technology with Harbin Hulan Sino-Dan Jianye Bio-Energy. The latter will use Clariant’s technology to produce 25,000 metric tons of ethanol annually from corn stover in Heilongjiang Province, China.
Mitsubishi Corp. will work with CarbonCure, a Canadian firm that sells technology to trap carbon dioxide in cement and concrete, to bring the low-carbon building material to Japan and other parts of Asia. The Japanese conglomerate also made an undisclosed investment in the company.
Evonik Industries has invested in Chembid, a digital marketplace for chemicals based in Oldenburg, Germany. Evonik will discontinue its OneTwoChem chemical marketplace and make its Coatino voice-activated digital lab assistant for coatings research available on Chembid.
Phospholutions, a spin-off from Pennsylvania State University, has raised $10.3 million in a first round of funding led by Continental Grain. The start-up has developed a soil amendment that helps deliver phosphorus and other nutrients to crops.
Merck & Co. is licensing CAR-NK cell therapies from Artiva Biotherapeutics for $30 million up front and the possibility of an additional $15 million. Merck will clinically develop the treatments, which use engineered NK cells to fight disease.
Eli Lilly and Company has agreed to buy AK1780 from Asahi Kasei Pharma for an up-front payment of $20 million and subsequent payments of up to $210 million. AK1780 is being developed to treat neuroinflammation.
Cellino, founded by scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has raised $16 million in seed financing from Khosla Ventures and The Engine, an MIT incubator. Cellino is developing automated technology to create induced pluripotent stem cell therapies.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter