Elkem has acquired a new organofunctional silicones facility near Lyon, France, for more than $10 million. The metals and materials firm expects to start up the plant, bought from an undisclosed seller, by year’s end.
Clariant has made “a significant contribution” to Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich, in exchange for 10 years of research into catalysis and sustainable chemistry. The goal is to better understand the effect of catalysts’ properties on performance.
EnginZyme, a Swedish start-up developing catalysts based on enzymes fixed to packed-bed reactors, has increased its first round of funding to $13.2 million, from $7.0 million raised in April. Investors include Industrifonden, SEB Greentech VC, and Sofinnova Partners.
Syngenta and Insilico Medicine, an artificial intelligence software company, are collaborating to accelerate the development of crop protection molecules. The project will work with AI and deep-learning techniques that Insilico has employed in pharmaceutical research.
Snapdragon Chemistry has received a $1.5 million grant from the US Defense Advanced Research Project Agency to develop continuous technology for making drug intermediates and fine chemicals. The grant is part of an initiative to bolster the US drug supply chain.
Lonza will expand its solid-form pharmaceutical services operation in Bend, Oregon. Solid-form screening and characterization of small molecules at the site are designed to complement the Swiss firm’s production services for small-molecule drug ingredients.
AbbVie will work with the CRISPR company Caribou Biosciences to use its Cas12a gene-editing technology to develop off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapies for cancer. Caribou will receive $40 million up front and up to $300 million in other payments.
Bristol Myers Squibb will use Molecular Templates’ engineered toxin body technology to develop cancer therapeutics. Molecular, which will get $70 million, says the technology can be used to deliver therapies and to inactivate ribosomes to kill target cells.
