Quote of the Week

February 22, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 6
Guest editor Paula Hammond, MIT drug delivery pioneer, describes her vision for this special issue of C&EN celebrating Black Trailblazers in chemistry and chemical engineering
Cover image:Guest editor Paula Hammond, MIT drug delivery pioneer, describes her vision for this special issue of C&EN celebrating Black Trailblazers in chemistry and chemical engineering
This MIT professor and entrepreneur engineers polymers for robotics and medicine
These inventors, educators, and unsung heroes changed lives through their work in chemistry
The recent chemistry-prize winners tell Stereo Chemistry about what comes after that momentous call from Stockholm
Several specialty chemical companies are adding capacity to supply Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech
