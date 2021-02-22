Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09906-cover-collage.jpg
09906-cover-collage.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 22, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 6

Guest editor Paula Hammond, MIT drug delivery pioneer, describes her vision for this special issue of C&EN celebrating Black Trailblazers in chemistry and chemical engineering

Credit: C&EN

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 6
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The exponential way in which you can actually have a positive impact is by taking good care of the people who are placed into your academic and intellectual trust.”

Kristala L. J. Prather, professorof chemical engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Diversity

Trailblazers 2021: We have been here all along

Career Ladder: Paula Hammond

This MIT professor and entrepreneur engineers polymers for robotics and medicine

Black chemists you should know about

These inventors, educators, and unsung heroes changed lives through their work in chemistry

  • People

    Podcast: Nobel laureates Frances Arnold and Jennifer Doudna on prizes, pandemics, and Jimmy Page

    The recent chemistry-prize winners tell Stereo Chemistry about what comes after that momentous call from Stockholm

  • Outsourcing

    Lipids, the unsung COVID-19 vaccine component, get investment

    Several specialty chemical companies are adding capacity to supply Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Outsourcing

Lipids, the unsung COVID-19 vaccine component, get investment

Several specialty chemical companies are adding capacity to supply Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Science style and a makeup shake-up

 

