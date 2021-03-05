Chevron Phillips Chemical has named Bruce Chinn CEO, effective April 1. He replaces Mark Lashier, who is retiring. Chinn joins the joint venture from Chevron, one of its partners.
Circa Group has raised about $68 million in an initial public offering of stock that values the company at about $235 million. Circa is building a facility in France for the biobased solvent levoglucosenone.
Nyobolt, a University of Cambridge spin-off developing niobium-based anode materials for fast-charging batteries, has raised $10 million in series A funding. The venture capital firm IQ Capital and the university’s technology commercialization arm led the investment.
Corbion is planning yet more capacity for lactic acid and derivatives. In addition to expanding its plant in the US and building a new plant in Thailand, the firm says it has identified ways to increase output at its facilities in the Netherlands, Brazil, Spain, and Thailand.
FMC will provide UPL with products containing the insecticide ingredient Rynaxypyr for distribution and will supply the active ingredient for products developed by UPL. In addition, UPL will manufacture Rynaxypyr for FMC in India for the Indian market.
Milliken has purchased the German firm Zebra-chem, which specializes in organic peroxide, blowing agent, and other masterbatches for plastics. Masterbatch pellets are mixed with plastic to alter properties such as color and foam structure.
Albany Molecular Research Inc. will begin manufacturing lipid excipients for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. Merck KGaA and Croda International also supply Pfizer and BioNTech with lipids for the vaccine.
Citrine and Siemens Digital Industries Software will develop artificial intelligence (AI) applications for materials and chemical discovery and development. BASF and AGC Glass Europe have contracted with Citrine to supply AI algorithm software.
