Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 5, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Chevron Phillips Chemical has named Bruce Chinn CEO, effective April 1. He replaces Mark Lashier, who is retiring. Chinn joins the joint venture from Chevron, one of its partners.

Circa Group has raised about $68 million in an initial public offering of stock that values the company at about $235 million. Circa is building a facility in France for the biobased solvent levoglucosenone.

Nyobolt, a University of Cambridge spin-off developing niobium-based anode materials for fast-charging batteries, has raised $10 million in series A funding. The venture capital firm IQ Capital and the university’s technology commercialization arm led the investment.

Corbion is planning yet more capacity for lactic acid and derivatives. In addition to expanding its plant in the US and building a new plant in Thailand, the firm says it has identified ways to increase output at its facilities in the Netherlands, Brazil, Spain, and Thailand.

FMC will provide UPL with products containing the insecticide ingredient Rynaxypyr for distribution and will supply the active ingredient for products developed by UPL. In addition, UPL will manufacture Rynaxypyr for FMC in India for the Indian market.

Milliken has purchased the German firm Zebra-chem, which specializes in organic peroxide, blowing agent, and other masterbatches for plastics. Masterbatch pellets are mixed with plastic to alter properties such as color and foam structure.

Albany Molecular Research Inc. will begin manufacturing lipid excipients for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. Merck KGaA and Croda International also supply Pfizer and BioNTech with lipids for the vaccine.

Citrine and Siemens Digital Industries Software will develop artificial intelligence (AI) applications for materials and chemical discovery and development. BASF and AGC Glass Europe have contracted with Citrine to supply AI algorithm software.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AGC Glass Europe taps Citrine for AI in materials discovery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lanxess applies AI to urethane development
Citrine raises funds for materials design
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE