Quote of the Week

March 8, 2021 Cover
Volume 99, Issue 8
Chemists want to selectively take apart any C–H bond in an organic molecule and install something new. How can they expand their C–H activation toolboxes?
Credit: Chris Gash
Fragile mRNA molecules used in COVID-19 vaccines can’t get into cells on their own. They owe their success to lipid nanoparticles that took decades to refine
Industry sees the agricultural chemical as a convenient means to transport hydrogen
A new crop of biobased material makers aims to displace chrome-tanned cowhide
Eye-tracking study identifies where students struggle, suggests ways to help them
Learning to manage your finances isn’t so different from managing a research project
Merck & Co. will help make the single-shot adenoviral vector vaccine, which protects against the emerging virus variants like B.1.351