The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands



Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 8, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 8

Chemists want to selectively take apart any C–H bond in an organic molecule and install something new. How can they expand their C–H activation toolboxes?

Cover image:Chemists want to selectively take apart and functionalize any C–H bond in an organic molecule. How can they expand their toolboxes?

Credit: Chris Gash

Full Article
Volume 99 | Issue 8
Quote of the Week

“I actually do believe C–H activation will transform synthetic chemistry in the not-too-distant future.”

Jin-Quan Yu, organic chemist, Scripps Research

C-H Activation

C–H bond breakers seek smarter tools

Chemists want to selectively take apart any C–H bond in an organic molecule and install something new. How can they expand their C–H activation toolboxes?

Without these lipid shells, there would be no mRNA vaccines for COVID-19

Fragile mRNA molecules used in COVID-19 vaccines can’t get into cells on their own. They owe their success to lipid nanoparticles that took decades to refine

Is ammonia the fuel of the future?

Industry sees the agricultural chemical as a convenient means to transport hydrogen

  • Biomaterials

    Sustainable materials make a play for the vegan leather market

    A new crop of biobased material makers aims to displace chrome-tanned cowhide

  • Education

    Can NMR spectral interpretation be taught more efficiently?

    Eye-tracking study identifies where students struggle, suggests ways to help them

  • Employment

    3 tips for making the most of your grad student stipend

    Learning to manage your finances isn’t so different from managing a research project

Science Concentrates


Vaccines

J&J shot is third COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US

Merck & Co. will help make the single-shot adenoviral vector vaccine, which protects against the emerging virus variants like B.1.351

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS



Evolving emoji and dissolving devotion

 

