CAMP4 Therapeutics partners with Alnylam on finding new liver disease drug targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, a developer of RNA interference (RNAi) therapies, is partnering with CAMP4 Therapeutics to find new drug targets for a rare liver disease. CAMP4, which announced raising $30 million in series A financing in May 2018, uses computational tools to understand the rules dictating how genes are regulated—turned up or down—in cell types across the body. Because Alnylam’s RNAi drugs work by effectively turning genes down, the partnership may provide the first big test of CAMP4’s technology.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter