C&EN's World Chemical Outlook 2023.

“I think 2023 will be a very busy year,” says Robert Bullard, director of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice. “Busy from the standpoint of building on some of the wins that we were able to achieve in 2022, particularly as it relates to getting environmental and climate justice integrated into federal policy, and making sure resources and funding follow those priorities.”

Bullard, Distinguished Professor of Urban Planning and Environmental Policy at Texas Southern University, notes that federal funds and programs from President Joe Biden’s administration amount to a level of support that the environmental justice movement has never seen before. The $369 billion Climate Bill, part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, for example, commits $60 billion to establishing grants and funding clean energy and environmental mitigation projects in disadvantaged communities.

More broadly, the Biden administration has committed to channeling 40% of the benefits of relevant federal investment to communities that bear a disproportionate environmental burden—a program called Justice40.

The problem now, Bullard says, is ensuring that the money—especially the federal funding that is distributed through state and local governments—gets to the right places. The prospect of inexperienced community organizations forming to compete for funding with groups that have been working on the front line for years concerns him.

“We are saying that we will not sit idle while we see money siphon off into places and into programs and going to projects that bypass our communities,” Bullard says. “That is the 2023 challenge.”

Peggy Shepard, executive director of We Act for Environmental Justice, says the onus of seeing that promises to communities are kept is on the communities themselves.

“The whole foundation of working to achieve environmental justice is local,” Shepard says. But essential resources are lacking at the local level. “We have some communities with maybe one staff person. You can’t really do a lot if you don’t have staff. If you don’t have a policy person, how are you engaging with the federal government? How do you engage on the state level on climate change?”

Shepard adds that local and state elected officials, and even some members of Congress, are unfamiliar with the Justice40 initiative. Last month, We Act kicked off an 11-city tour intended to bring community leaders and elected officials together to raise awareness of the 40% directive.

Awareness of the broader environmental justice movement has risen, however, beginning with the focus on racial inequality in the US that followed the murder of George Floyd in 2020 and then-candidate Biden’s avowed commitment to environmental justice. Shortly after his inauguration in 2021, the administration announced establishment of the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

Shepard, cochair of the council, says environmental justice has been given a much more prominent seat at the federal table. “We might have known one or two people at a federal agency, generally the EPA,” she says, referring to the Environmental Protection Agency. “But the council has provided more access and input to other agencies—the Department of Transportation, Department of Energy, Department of the Interior.”

And these agencies require guidance on where resources are needed at the local level, Shepard says. “The issue with the federal government is they are trying to implement something transformational and formative, but they have not created the structure to do that.”

Community advocates also plan to be heard on the international climate policy stage in 2023. We Act, the Bullard Center, and the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice hosted a climate justice pavilion at last year’s UN Climate Change Conference, or COP27, in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt. The pavilion, which in recent years has been located in the general area known as the Green Zone, was for the first time in the Blue Zone, where policy makers and delegations have pavilions.

The groups held several panels, one of which included EPA administrator Michael S. Regan. “We explained the challenge that all our states are not created equal,” Bullard says. “There are some that will do a great job in distributing money in a way that will follow need, and others in a way that will be problematic. And [Regan] said in public that if a state is not spending money in a way that is designed, EPA will withhold the money.”