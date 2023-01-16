Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
10102-cover1-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
10102-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 16, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 2

We analyze the business trends, government policies, and societal forces that will affect chemistry in the year ahead

Cover image:We analyze the business trends, government policies, and societal forces that will affect chemistry in the year ahead.

Credit: Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 2
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The whole foundation of working to achieve environmental justice is local.”

Peggy Shepard, executive director, We Act for Environmental Justice

Business

C&EN’s World Chemical Outlook 2023

We analyze the business trends, government policies, and societal forces that will affect chemistry in the year ahead

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference returns to San Francisco

Rare disease M&A’s, on-site enthusiasm mark 2023 meeting

Combination method peers into tissues to study early disease processes

Researchers combine tissue clearing with proteomics

  • Industrial Safety

    US Chemical Safety Board issues delayed accident reports

    CSB also identifies hundreds of serious incidents in the last 2.5 years

  • Neuroscience

    FDA green-lights lecanemab to treat Alzheimer’s disease

    The developers list an annual price of $26,500 per patient

  • Energy Storage

    Fireproof polymer electrolyte for high-performance batteries

    Adding extra salt to a rubbery polymer creates a safer electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Pharmaceuticals

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference returns to San Francisco

Rare disease M&A’s, on-site enthusiasm mark 2023 meeting

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Bellowing bats and chemical cussing

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT