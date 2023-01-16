Quote of the Week

January 16, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 2
We analyze the business trends, government policies, and societal forces that will affect chemistry in the year ahead
Rare disease M&A’s, on-site enthusiasm mark 2023 meeting
Researchers combine tissue clearing with proteomics
CSB also identifies hundreds of serious incidents in the last 2.5 years
The developers list an annual price of $26,500 per patient
Adding extra salt to a rubbery polymer creates a safer electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries
