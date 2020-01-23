Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

CEOs of Bayer, BASF pitch to Davos attendees

Chemical executives discuss the promise of gene editing and low-carbon chemical production

by Melody M. Bomgardner
January 23, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

This photo shows Bayer's Baumann speaking at the World Economic Forum.
Credit: World Economic Forum
Werner Baumann, CEO of Bayer

The CEOs of Bayer and BASF traveled to Davos, Switzerland, for this year’s World Economic Forum to tout the chemical industry’s solutions to global health and environmental problems.

Bayer CEO Werner Baumann participated on a panel provocatively named “When Humankind Overrides Evolution.” The wide-ranging discussion covered the potential for innovations in gene therapy and gene editing to cure disease, improve the well-being of animals and wildlife, and produce more nutritious crops.

One focus was on engaging with regulators, politicians, and the public about new technologies and how they can best be used. Baumann said European politicians understand genetic advances and their possible benefits. He called on them to stop folding to public-fear campaigns and instead create a legal environment where new technology can come to market.

Baumann also called for transparency. “There is less and less trust in society for advances in technology,” he said. The way for industry to address it, he argued, is to do a better job “of explaining what we are doing, what it is that we would do, where the red lines are, and where we actively solicit regulators and broader societal discussion of what we should and should not do.”

The promise of technology to improve traditional chemical manufacturing was also on the agenda in Davos. BASF CEO Martin Brudermüller joined Solvay CEO Ilham Kadri on a panel about decarbonizing heavy industries. Brudermüller set the stage for his remarks with an article on the World Economic Forum’s website.

Brudermüller writes that Europe’s chemical industry reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 58% between 1990 and 2017 through operational efficiency. But further reductions will require breakthroughs in technology and huge investments in renewable energy capacity. He also called for industry to capture unavoidable CO2 emissions and use renewable or recycled feedstocks.

BASF is one of more than two dozen members of the forum’s Chemical and Advanced Materials Industry platform. The group’s aims include collaborating on low-carbon-emitting technologies, making sustainable chemistry innovation mainstream, and digitizing operations and value chains.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Industries unite in seeking European policy overhaul
ACS to hold Zero Hunger Summit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Success Of Climate Deal Will Hinge On Chemistry
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE