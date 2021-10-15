Cambrex boosts small molecules in North Carolina

Citing growing demand for small-molecule drug services, Cambrex says it will spend over $30 million to expand its plant in High Point, North Carolina. The company plans to add two clinical-scale manufacturing suites and a commercial-scale operation with 2,000 L reactors. It will also establish a 500 kg per year facility for orphan drugs and niche therapies. The projects will add 78 jobs at the site. Cambrex got the High Point plant in its acquisition of PharmaCore in 2016.
