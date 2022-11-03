Cambrex launches $16.5 million R&D expansion

Cambrex has launched a $16 million research and development expansion that includes building a 1,950 m2 facility in Minneapolis and adding 836 m2 at its manufacturing and research center in Charles City, Iowa. The project also includes renovating 1,950 m2 of lab space in Iowa City. The pharmaceutical contract services firm, which received a $300,000 tax benefit from the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s High Quality Jobs program, plans to add 40 jobs in both Iowa and Minneapolis.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter