Carbios will build plant for enzymatic recycling of PET

Carbios has formed a partnership with Indorama Ventures to build a plant in Longlaville, France, to demonstrate its process for the enzyme-based recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). The 50,000-metric-ton-per-year facility will be adjacent to an Indorama PET plant. Indorama says it will coinvest in the project, pending technical and economic evaluations. Eastman Chemical recently announced plans to build a PET recycling plant in France based on its methanolysis process.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter