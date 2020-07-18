Carbon black makers Orion and Cabot upgrade plants

Two makers of the tire raw material carbon black are on track to complete plant upgrades before a US Environmental Protection Agency–imposed deadline of April 2021. Orion Engineered Carbons says it has decreased emissions of nitrous oxide and sulfur dioxide at its plant in Orange, Texas, with a thermal oxidizer and a selective catalytic reduction reactor. Cabot said last month that it has almost completed an upgrade of its facility in Franklin, Louisiana, that will cut NOx and SO2 emissions by 90% or more.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter