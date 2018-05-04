CarbonCure links with Airgas for concrete

CarbonCure Technologies and Airgas have inked a deal to expand the use of CarbonCure’s process for adding CO2 to concrete products at customer sites on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The technology chemically mineralizes the waste gas during manufacturing to make stronger concrete that has a smaller emissions footprint. The two firms already serve many of the same customers; together, they say they will offer a turnkey system of technology, equipment, and gas services.
