Catalent to acquire Metrics Contract Services for $475 million

Catalent says it will expand its oral-dose drug development and manufacturing services with the acquisition of Metrics Contract Services from Mayne Pharma for $475 million. Metrics specializes in production and packaging of high-potency drugs. Its Greenville, North Carolina, facility features 16 manufacturing suites and two packaging lines with an annual production capacity of about 1 billion oral solid-dose units. Catalent already operates a controlled-release oral-dose drug plant in Winchester, Kentucky, and a softgel facility in St. Petersburg, Florida.
