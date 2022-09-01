Cell and gene therapy campus planned for Pittsburgh

The drug services firm ElevateBio and the University of Pittsburgh plan to establish a process development and manufacturing campus for cell and gene therapy in Hazelwood Green, a waterfront development in Pittsburgh. The project is intended to replicate Elevate’s BaseCamp, a 13,000 m2 facility that opened last year in Waltham, Massachusetts. Supported by a $100 million grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation, the new center is expected to create 170 jobs.
